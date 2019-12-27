Palace Discovered at Ancient Maya City of Kuluba

Friday, December 27, 2019

KULUBA, MEXICO—The Guardian reports that a team of archaeologists from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History have unearthed the remains of a six-room palace at the site of Kuluba in northeast Yucatan. The structure stretches some 180 feet long and stands up to 20 feet high. According to archaeologist Alfredo Barrera Rubio, one of the project's leaders, the building is part of a larger complex that includes an altar and residential rooms, and appears to have been in use from A.D. 600 to 1050. “We know very little about the architectural characteristics of this region," said Rubio. "So one of our main objectives, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural heritage, is the study of the architecture of Kuluba.” To read more about ancient Maya centers, go to "The City at the Beginning of the World."