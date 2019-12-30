search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Roman and Anglo-Saxon Graves Uncovered in England

Monday, December 30, 2019

England Roman BroochCOVENTRY, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that artifacts and graves dating to the Roman and Anglo-Saxon periods were unearthed ahead of a construction project in England’s West Midlands. In the cremation burial of a young Roman girl, a team of archaeologists led by Nigel Page of Warwickshire County Council found four brooches placed in a small pile covered with a polished mirror. A ring bearing an image of a cicada, an insect associated with immortality, and a hair pin had also been placed in the jewelry pile. A vessel crafted in what is now northern France or Belgium was recovered from one of a dozen Anglo-Saxon graves at the site. A shield, fragments of a knife blade in a leather sheath, and a crushed hanging bowl made of copper alloy were also uncovered from an Anglo-Saxon grave thought to hold the remains of a high-ranking officer. “The settlement at Baginton continued to flourish after the Romans left in the early fifth century,” Page explained. To read about Roman and Anglo-Saxon remains discovered during the A14 highway project in Cambridgeshire, go to "Letter from England: Building a Road Through History."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America