search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

More Warriors Recovered from Tomb of China’s First Emperor

Thursday, January 2, 2020

China Terracotta WarriorsXI’AN, CHINA—According to a Xinhua report, 200 terracotta warriors have been recovered over the past ten years from a 4,000-square-foot section of one of the three pits that surround the tomb of Qin Shihuang, who ruled as the first emperor of China from 221 to 210 B.C. Shen Maosheng of the Emperor Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum said many of the newly excavated warrior figures hold pole weapons in bent right arms with half-clenched fists. Others carry bows with their right arms hanging at their sides. The arrangement of the figures in the pit reflect their army tasks, Shen explained, while their armor and dress signify their rank. Storage boxes, shields, bronze swords, bows, 12 terracotta horses, and traces of two chariots were also recovered from Pit Number 1, which is estimated to cover a total of three and one-half acres and contain more than 6,000 terracotta warrior and horse figures. For more, go to "The Story of the Horse: Riding into the Afterlife."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America