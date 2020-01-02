search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Medieval Christian Artifacts Unearthed in Bulgaria

Thursday, January 2, 2020

SLIVEN, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that a bronze crucifix pendant dated to the tenth century and a medieval seal ring bearing an image of a peacock, which is also considered to be a Christian symbol, were unearthed at the site of the Tuida Fortress, which is located in southeastern Bulgaria. The fortress was first constructed by the Romans in the fourth century A.D. on the site of an ancient Thracian settlement. Nikolay Sirakov of the Dr. Simeon Tabakov Regional Museum of History said that Christianity became the state religion of the First Bulgarian Empire in A.D. 864. Recent excavations also uncovered a medieval water pipeline and nine medieval pits. Coins and items carved from bone were also recovered. To read about an oil vessel in the shape of a human head found in the grave of a Thracian man, go to "Bath Buddy."

