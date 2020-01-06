Native American Remains Reinterred in Arizona

Monday, January 6, 2020

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS—According to a report by The Southern Illinoisan, human remains unearthed in Black Mesa, Arizona, between 1977 and 1983 by archaeologists from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, have been repatriated to the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe for reburial, in compliance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) of 1990. The excavation, conducted ahead of strip mining for coal, uncovered nearly 2,500 archaeological sites over an area of about 100 square miles. Millions of Navajo, Hopi, and ancient Puebloan artifacts dating back as early as 8,000 years ago, in addition to more than 200 sets of human remains, were recovered. The project, which has been paid for by the mining company, has allowed scholars to study the cultural history of the region in depth. Representatives of the Navajo, the Hopi, and the university are now looking for a home in the Southwest for the artifacts. “It’s an amazing time, because the relationships between the tribes and the archaeological community are totally different than they were a decade ago,” commented Kim Spurr of the Museum of Northern Arizona. “People are complying with the tribes and understanding why this is important.” To read about a Puebloan tattoo needle found in the American Southwest, go to "Artifact."