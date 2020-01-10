search
Reburied Remains Unearthed in Norway

Friday, January 10, 2020

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY—Life in Norway reports that a team from the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research is excavating a cemetery containing at least 15 individual graves and three pit graves discovered last summer in a Trondheim shopping district near the Nidelva River. So far the researchers have recovered the remains of seven adults and five children. Project manager Silje Rullestad said some of the burials had been destroyed by later burials or construction work. One of the pits contained the bones of an estimated 200 people placed in deep wooden boxes. The remains are thought to have been moved from other cemeteries to this location, which was recorded on historic city maps, sometime during the seventeenth century. To read about artifacts and animal remains that recently melted out of the ice in Norway's Jotunheimen Mountains, go to "Melting Season."

