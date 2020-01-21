search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Fire Reveals Sections of Australia’s Ancient Aquaculture System

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA—ABC News Australia reports that bush fires in the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape in southwestern Victoria have revealed additional stone-lined channels and pools built by the Gunditjmara people as part of an aquaculture system for harvesting eels. Some parts of the system, which includes stone dwellings, have been dated to as early as 6,600 years ago. Denis Rose, project manager for the Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, said fire damage to the trees growing around the stone fish trap systems could cause them to fall and uproot the ancient stone structures. “We’ve had relatively cool burns—certainly nothing like the damage and the devastation over in the eastern parts of Australia,” Rose said. “[These fires] have burnt the undergrowth rather than scorching the forest the whole way through.” Aerial photography and a new survey of the area are planned. To read about petroglyphs in the Northern Territory's Kakadu National Park, go to "Off the Grid."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Japan’s Sacred Island

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America