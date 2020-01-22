search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Study Analyzes Warriors’ Remains in Medieval Tombs in Poland

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

GDAŃSK, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that the isotope and genetic analysis of samples collected from the remains of four men uncovered in an eleventh-century A.D. cemetery in northwestern Poland indicates they came from Scandinavia. The men, who were buried in four wood-lined chamber graves surrounded by a fence or palisade, were probably warriors from Denmark, according to Sławomir Wadyl of the Archaeological Museum in Gdańsk. The graves are thought to be the oldest of the more than 60 burials in the cemetery, which dates to the reign of Bolesław the Brave, who was Duke of Poland from A.D. 992 to 1025, when he became the first King of Poland and ruled until his death later that year. The four men were buried with richly decorated spurs, stirrups, bits, buckles, coins, metal and wooden utensils, scales, weights, a comb, knives, animal remains, and grains. Many of the artifacts are thought to have been made in Western Europe or Scandinavia. Wadyl thinks the elite men may have used the scales and weights found in the graves to collect taxes from the local population for the Polish ruler. To read about genetic ties between the individuals buried in a Neolithic mass grave in southern Poland, go to "We Are Family."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Japan’s Sacred Island

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America