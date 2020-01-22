search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Early Humans May Have Triggered Carnivore Extinctions

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Carnivores LeopardGOTHENBURG, SWEDEN—Søren Faurby of the University of Gothenburg and his colleagues suggest that hominins started triggering the extinctions of other creatures about four million years ago, according to a BBC News report. Faurby and his team compared the rate of extinction for large and small carnivores with environmental changes and the changes in brain size of human ancestors in East Africa such as Australopithecus, thought to have evolved some 4.2 million years ago, and Ardipithecus, estimated to have lived some 4.4 million years ago. The researchers found that the extinction rate of large carnivores correlated with the increasing brain size of human ancestors and changes in vegetation, but not with changes in precipitation or temperature. Faurby and his team members think early human ancestors may have stolen prey brought down by large carnivores, thus depriving them of food. For more on scavenging hominins, go to "Marrow of Humanity."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Japan’s Sacred Island

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America