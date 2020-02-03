search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Minoan Artifacts Uncovered at Akrotiri

Monday, February 3, 2020

Akrotiri Pottery ShellsATHENS, GREECE—According to The Greek Reporter, archaeologists led by Christos Doumas have uncovered objects at the site of Akrotiri thought to have been in use in the sixteenth century B.C., when a volcano erupted and buried the Minoan Bronze Age settlement on the Greek island of Santorini under ash. The artifacts include clothing, burned fruit, black-and-white painted pottery, painted pottery made in the shape of shells, large double braids made of bronze, and necklace beads. The researchers also discovered an ink inscription written in Linear A syllables and an ideogram on an object thought to be related to the use of a building uncovered during the excavations. To read about a Minoan building recently unearthed on the island of Crete, go to "Cretan Coastal Rites."

Recent Issues


