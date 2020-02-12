search
Historic Boomerang Discovered in Southeastern Australia

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA—The Canberra Times reports that a stone-carved boomerang was discovered in southeast Australia in a creek bed after a bushfire cleared the groundcover in the village of Cobargo. Dave Johnston, director of the Australian Indigenous Archaeologists’ Association, said that researchers will check with traditional landowners to see if they would like the artifact to be examined and possibly dated. Johnston thinks the boomerang was probably preserved in oxygen-depleted swamp conditions, but said it is unclear how it ended up in the creek bed. To read about the first known case of edged-weapon trauma in Australia, go to "Death by Boomerang."

