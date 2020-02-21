search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Photographs Reveal Warrior Image on Scotland’s Tulloch Stone

Friday, February 21, 2020

Scotland Tulloch StoneABERDEEN, SCOTLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Aberdeen, researchers led by archaeologist Gordon Noble of the University of Aberdeen and Mark Hall of Perth Museum have created 3-D images of the Tulloch Stone, a six-foot-tall Pictish monolith discovered during road construction in 2017. The photographs reveal that the male figure carved into the stone is wearing a helmet and necklace. A line around his left ankle could indicate footwear or leggings. He is also shown carrying a distinctive type of spear known to have been used between the third and sixth centuries. Noble said the details of this image, when compared to similar carvings found on other Pictish stones, suggest that the images represent a generic sacred image of a warrior, rather than specific individuals. Hall suggests that such images, when placed at strategic locations or in elite cemeteries, may have conveyed warrior ideology. A war-oriented society may have been better able to resist the rule of the Roman Empire, Noble added. To read about a digital reconstruction of the fragments of a Pictish slab, go to "Game of Stones."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America