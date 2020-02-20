Paleolithic Engravings Discovered in Spain

Thursday, February 20, 2020

TARRAGONA, SPAIN—Artnet News reports that researchers led by Josep Maria Vergès of the Catalan Institute of Human Palaeoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES) have discovered carvings depicting horses, deer, bulls, and abstract images in the Cave of Font Major, which is located in northern Spain. Some of the carvings, made in a layer of soft sand on irregular surfaces, are thought to be about 15,000 years old. Vergès and his team are recording the easily damaged artworks with 3-D scanning technology. To read about the world's oldest known cave art, go to "Shock of the Old."