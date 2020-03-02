A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Section of Roman Road Discovered in Northern England
Monday, March 2, 2020
YORK, ENGLAND—The Press reports that a previously unknown Roman road has been found by conservators working under the York Guildhall, a structure originally built in the mid-fifteenth century A.D. along the River Ouse. Investigation of the road revealed it had been resurfaced twice, and therefore used for a long period of time. It may have been situated near the Roman river crossing. In addition to the cobbled surface, the researchers found Roman pottery and a silver coin. To read about the individuals buried in a Roman graveyard in York, go to "Off with Their Heads."
Advertisement
Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army
Ahead of the curve
Advertisement
Advertisement