Ancient Persian Glassware Identified in Japan

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

MUNAKATA, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that Izumi Nakai of Tokyo University of Science conducted a fluorescent X-ray analysis of a fragment of a cut glass bowl unearthed at Japan’s Munakata Taisha shrine. The results of the testing suggest the bowl was crafted in Persia by mixing the ashes of plants with molten glass sometime between A.D. 226 and 651. Similar glass artifacts, also dated to the era of the Sassanian Empire, have been found in Iran and Iraq. Unique, pebble-shaped glass ornaments recovered from the site, which is situated on the tiny island of Okinoshima off the northern shore of the island of Kyushu, are thought to have been made by reprocessing Sassanian glassware sometime between the late fifth and seventh centuries. In all, more than 80,000 artifacts have been unearthed at the shrine. “We were able to gain very precious insight into where the unearthed items were created, the route used to bring them to Japan, and the degree of influence of those involved in the ceremonies where such glassware was used,” said Makiko Fukushima of the Munakata Taisha Shinpokan Museum. To read about evidence for Paleolithic fishing that was uncovered in Okinawa, go to "Japan's Early Anglers."