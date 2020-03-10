Korean War Dead Identified

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

CHEORWON, SOUTH KOREA—The Korea Times reports that the remains of another four soldiers killed during the fourth battle on Arrowhead Ridge, which took place just two weeks before a Korean War truce was signed on July 27, 1953, have been identified through DNA testing by members of Korea’s National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification (MAKRI) taskforce. The remains were found inside what is now the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea. Water bottles, ammunition, identification tags, insignias, certificates, bayonets, combat shoes, and helmets were found with the remains of a sergeant first class, a staff sergeant, and two sergeants. Three of the men were married and had children. As many as 10,000 war dead are thought to have been buried in the area. To read about royal gardens at Seoul's Palace, go to "The Archaeology of Gardens."