Secret World War II Bunker Found in Scotland

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

MOFFAT, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that a World War II-era bunker was found by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) survey technician Kit Rodger in southern Scotland’s Craigielands Forest. The bunker, which was missing from official records, measures 23 feet long by 10 feet wide, and is thought to have served as a secret base for a local Auxiliary Unit tasked with fighting to the death if the Nazis invaded. “This discovery gives us an insight into one of the most secretive units that were operating during World War II,” said FLS archaeologist Matt Ritchie. “It’s quite rare to find these bunkers as their locations were always kept secret—most were buried or lost.” The bunker would have been used by seven men armed with revolvers, submachine guns, a sniper’s rifle, and explosives, he added. Such bunkers were also equipped with bunk beds, a table, and a cooking stove. To read about one of World War II's most brutal battles on the island of Peleliu, go to "Place of the Loyal Samurai."