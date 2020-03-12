search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

19th-Century Railway Turntable Unearthed in England

Thursday, March 12, 2020

England Birmingham Railway TurntableBIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that excavation at a former train station in central Birmingham ahead of a high-speed rail project has unearthed the remains of a railway turntable dating to 1837. A machine used by railway workers to turn the direction of rolling stock, the turntable was designed by Robert Stephenson, son of renowned civil engineer George Stephenson, who was known as the “Father of Railways.” Archaeologists are now at work trying to identify more remains of the original station, known as the Grand Junction Railway terminus, one of the earliest railway lines to be built in England. To read more about the discovery of early nineteenth-century railway structures, go to “A Tale of Two Railroads.”  

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America