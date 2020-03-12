Stela Reveals Early Mayan Text

Thursday, March 12, 2020

EL ASINTAL, GUATEMALA—France24 reports that a stela discovered in September of 2018 at the Takalik Abaj Archaeological Park in western Guatemala has provided new insights into the development of the Maya writing system. Researchers are still in the process of translating the hieroglyphs on the stone, but park technical director Christa Schieber said the site was a laboratory for experiments in early Mayan writing, during which visual scenes took on linguistic elements. According to epigrapher Nikolai Gruber of Germany’s University of Bonn, the stela appears to refer to a ruler and his titles in an early Mayan text. Originally founded by the Olmecs circa 1500 B.C., the city is thought to have been absorbed into the fold of the growing Maya civilization beginning around 700 B.C. To read more about Maya archaeology in Guatemala, go to "The City at the Beginning of the World."