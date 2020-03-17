search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Study Suggests Hominins Grew Faster Than Modern Humans

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Spain Hominin TeethBURGOS, SPAIN—According to a statement released by Spain’s National Center for Research on Human Evolution, paleoanthropologist Mario Modesto-Mata and his colleagues suggest that the hominins who lived in northern Spain’s Sierra de Atapuerca reached adulthood several years earlier than modern humans. The researchers analyzed the hominins’ tooth enamel, which is set down in layers at regular intervals which are specific to each species, after they developed a technique to estimate the amount of tooth enamel lost through wear and tear. Modesto-Mata said the hominins from Sima del Elefante, who lived some 1.2 million years ago; Gran Dolina-TD6, who lived some 850,000 years ago; and Sima de los Huesos, who lived some 430,000 years ago, may have grown up to 25 percent faster than modern humans. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. To read about the most complete hominin cranium older than 3 million years ago ever discovered, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America