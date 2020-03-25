A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Neolithic Drainage System Uncovered in China
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
HENAN PROVINCE, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a drainage system made of clay pipes has been unearthed in central China at the Longshan Culture site known as Pingliangtai Ancient City, a 4,000-year-old village discovered in 1980. “The pottery pipes were connected with drainage ditches in the city,” said Cao Yanpeng of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology. Cao added that jade artifacts and wheel ruts thought to be at least 4,200 years old have also been uncovered at Pingliangtai Ancient City. To read about a jar of 2,500-year-old eggs discovered in a Chinese tomb, go to "Picnic for the Afterlife."
