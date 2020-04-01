Roman Town Excavation Continues in England

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

SUFFOLK, ENGLAND—The Suffolk Free Press reports that the continuing excavation of a Roman town site in eastern England has uncovered an engraved tool made of sheep leg bone that may have been used as a bobbin by weavers, a bronze hairpin and tweezers, and scale weights. A large number of butchered sheep and cattle bones were also recovered, suggesting that meat processing was a trade practiced in the town. Pottery expert Alice Lyons said that some of the more than 2,500 pottery fragments dating from the Roman and Iron Age had been imported from Spain, France, and Germany. “It was most unusual to have a secure, complete stratification sequence, proving occupation from the Iron Age through to the end of the Roman period,” she explained. To read about a possible third-century A.D. butchery unearthed at a Romano-British settlement in southwest England, go to "Where's the Beef?"