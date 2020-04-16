search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Study Suggests East Africa’s Ancient Pastoralists Processed Milk

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Africa Pottery ResidueST. LOUIS, MISSOURI—According to a statement released by Washington University in St. Louis in St. Louis, Katherine M. Grillo of the University of Florida, Fiona Marshall of Washington University, and Julie Dunne of the University of Bristol analyzed residues on pottery recovered from prehistoric sites in Kenya and Tanzania, and detected traces of cooked milk, meat, and plants. Grillo said the ability for adults to digest milk, known as lactase persistence, had been thought to have evolved in East Africa about 4,000 years ago, based upon previous genetic studies and the bones of cattle, sheep, and goats found at archaeological sites. The results of the residue testing yielded the first direct evidence of milk processing in East Africa by ancient pastoralists, Grillo explained. To read about Bronze Age vessels that residue analyses confirmed were used to wean babies with milk, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America