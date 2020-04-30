2,000-Year-Old Boat Unearthed in Croatia

Thursday, April 30, 2020

POREČ, CROATIA—According to a Croatia Week report, a 16-foot boat held together with rope and wooden pegs has been uncovered at the waterfront in the city of Poreč, which is located on the western coast of the Istrian Peninsula. The boat is estimated to date to the first century A.D. “This finding is significant because it is well preserved and has many elements that are very rarely seen,” said archaeologist Bartolić Sirotić of the Regional Museum of Poreč. “These are primarily the formwork, ribs, and keel,” he added. To read about elaborate ship burials recently unearthed in Scandinavia, go to "Sailing the Viking Seas."