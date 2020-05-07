search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Drone Operator Discovers Ring Fort in Ireland

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Ireland Dun CliodhnaCOUNTY CLARE, IRELAND—The Journal reports that hobbyist Matthew Kelly spotted a previously unknown cliff ring fort on Ireland’s western coast near the town of Lahinch while flying a drone. “I have been filming forts and stone circles for years so I knew what it was when I found it,” he said. “I emailed the National Monuments Service who checked in out and added it to their database which means it is now recorded and protected.” Kelly and artist Jim Fitzpatrick named the fort Dun Cliodhna, after the Irish goddess of love and beauty whose sweet song heals the sick. To read about excavations of an island stronghold of early Irish kings, go to "Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

A Path to Freedom

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America