Drone Operator Discovers Ring Fort in Ireland

Thursday, May 7, 2020

COUNTY CLARE, IRELAND—The Journal reports that hobbyist Matthew Kelly spotted a previously unknown cliff ring fort on Ireland’s western coast near the town of Lahinch while flying a drone. “I have been filming forts and stone circles for years so I knew what it was when I found it,” he said. “I emailed the National Monuments Service who checked in out and added it to their database which means it is now recorded and protected.” Kelly and artist Jim Fitzpatrick named the fort Dun Cliodhna, after the Irish goddess of love and beauty whose sweet song heals the sick. To read about excavations of an island stronghold of early Irish kings, go to "Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle."