Possible Viking Grave Uncovered in Norway

Friday, May 29, 2020

BODØ, NORWAY—According to a report in The Local, a couple installing insulation under the floor of their home in northern Norway discovered a dark blue glass bead and a Viking ax dated to between A.D. 950 and 1050. “We first thought it was the wheel of a toy car,” said homeowner Mariann Kristiansen, whose grandfather built the house in 1914. She immediately reported the find to local authorities. Archaeologist Martinus Hauglid of the Nordland county government visited the site and thinks the house may have been built over a grave dating to the Iron Age or the Viking Age. The artifacts are being examined at Tromsø Museum while archaeologists continue to investigate the site. To read about a Viking ship burial unearthed in Norway, go to "Sailing the Viking Seas."