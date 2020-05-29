search
Gilt-Bronze Burial Shoes Unearthed in South Korea

Friday, May 29, 2020

NORTH GYEONGSANG PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA—According to a Korea Herald report, a pair of gilt-bronze shoes thought to date to the late fifth or early sixth century A.D. was found in one of three tombs at a burial site in Gyeongju, the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom in eastern South Korea. The tomb also contained saddles, bronze ware, iron pots, and earthenware. Researchers from the Silla Cultural Heritage Research Institute said such shoes were covered with T-shaped holes and were only used for funeral ceremonies. The archaeologists will continue to investigate the three tombs. To read about another pair of gilt-bronze burial shoes, go to "Fancy Footwear."

