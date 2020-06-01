search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Was Rock Art in Australia Created With Wax Stencils?

Monday, June 1, 2020

Australia Yilbilinji ShelterADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA—Cosmos Magazine reports that a team of researchers, including representatives of the traditional Marra people and archaeologist Liam Brady of Flinders University, investigated how miniature stencils in the Yilbilinji rock shelter in northern Australia’s Limmen National Park might have been created. According to the researchers, the images, which include human figures, crabs, turtles, kangaroo paws, an echidna, boomerangs, and geometric shapes, have curved edges, and are too small to have been made by tracing objects or body parts. Monash University anthropologist John Bradley suggested that the rounded edges may have been formed with molded beeswax stuck to the surface of the rock, since people living in the region continue to use the substance to repair tools and make toys. “Our experiments involving heating and shaping beeswax into human figures, animals, objects, and geometric shapes, and then stenciling onto a rock slab confirmed beeswax was an excellent material for making miniature stencils,” Bradley said. Similar artworks have been found in New South Wales, Australia, and Kisar Island, Indonesia, but those artworks only depict human figures. To read about recent efforts to date rock art in Western Australia, go to "Around the World: Australia."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Villages in the Sky

A Path to Freedom

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America