A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Medieval Sugar Mill Found in Northern India
Monday, June 1, 2020
AGRA, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a stone sugar mill has been unearthed on farmland in northern India. Manvendra Kumar Pundhir of Aligarh Muslim University said medieval sugar mills were comprised of a mortar and pestle to crush sugarcane and extract sugarcane juice. The recovered piece of this mill measures about 12 feet long and about eight and one-half feet in diameter. Geared sugar rolling mills came into use in the seventeenth century. For more on archaeology in northern India, go to "A Plot of Their Own."
