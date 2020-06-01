Medieval Sugar Mill Found in Northern India

Monday, June 1, 2020

AGRA, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a stone sugar mill has been unearthed on farmland in northern India. Manvendra Kumar Pundhir of Aligarh Muslim University said medieval sugar mills were comprised of a mortar and pestle to crush sugarcane and extract sugarcane juice. The recovered piece of this mill measures about 12 feet long and about eight and one-half feet in diameter. Geared sugar rolling mills came into use in the seventeenth century. For more on archaeology in northern India, go to "A Plot of Their Own."