Human Remains Unearthed in Copenhagen

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that the remains of 15 people of various ages at the time of death have been unearthed at a construction site in Copenhagen. Archaeologist Sigrid Frances Schmidt said one of the bones had been sawn through, while others bear marks or notches. Further examination of the remains may connect them to studies carried out at Denmark’s Royal Surgical Academy from the late eighteenth century to the mid-nineteenth century, Schmidt added. To read about another excavation that uncovered a piece of the city's exploratory history, go to "Kidnapped in Copenhagen."