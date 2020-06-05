Additional Human Remains Recovered in Korea’s DMZ

Friday, June 5, 2020

CHEORWON, SOUTH KOREA—KBS World Radio reports that more than 130 human bone fragments were unearthed this spring on the South Korean side of Arrowhead Ridge. The area rests inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone, a two and one-half mile-wide buffer spanning the border between North and South Korea. The bones are thought to belong to soldiers killed during the Korean War, which was fought from 1950 to 1953. More than 14,000 artifacts have been uncovered during the excavation project.