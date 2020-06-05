search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Additional Human Remains Recovered in Korea’s DMZ

Friday, June 5, 2020

CHEORWON, SOUTH KOREA—KBS World Radio reports that more than 130 human bone fragments were unearthed this spring on the South Korean side of Arrowhead Ridge. The area rests inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone, a two and one-half mile-wide buffer spanning the border between North and South Korea. The bones are thought to belong to soldiers killed during the Korean War, which was fought from 1950 to 1953. More than 14,000 artifacts have been uncovered during the excavation project. To read about an unusually shaped fifth-century A.D. ceremonial vessel found in South Korea, go to "Deerly Departed."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Villages in the Sky

A Path to Freedom

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America