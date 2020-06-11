A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Prehistoric Platform Studied in Saudi Arabia
Thursday, June 11, 2020
PARIS, FRANCE—According to a statement released by France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), an international team of scientists led by Olivia Munoz discovered a monumental triangular platform measuring about 115 feet long in northern Saudi Arabia’s Dûmat al-Jandal oasis. The platform is thought to have been built by nomadic pastoralists in the sixth millennium B.C. Munoz and her team dated the monument from human remains and artifacts found in niches in the dry-stack stone platform, and in nearby tombs. To read about Neolithic stone structures in Saudi Arabia discovered with the aid of aerial and satellite imagery, go to "Hot Property."
