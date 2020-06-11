search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Prehistoric Platform Studied in Saudi Arabia

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Saudi Arabia PlatformPARIS, FRANCE—According to a statement released by France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), an international team of scientists led by Olivia Munoz discovered a monumental triangular platform measuring about 115 feet long in northern Saudi Arabia’s Dûmat al-Jandal oasis. The platform is thought to have been built by nomadic pastoralists in the sixth millennium B.C. Munoz and her team dated the monument from human remains and artifacts found in niches in the dry-stack stone platform, and in nearby tombs. To read about Neolithic stone structures in Saudi Arabia discovered with the aid of aerial and satellite imagery, go to "Hot Property."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America