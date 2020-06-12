search
Thracian Ritual Pits Discovered in Bulgaria

Friday, June 12, 2020

Bulgaria Ritual PitBURGAS, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that 14 ritual pits dated to about the fifth century B.C. are being excavated at a construction site on southern Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast. At least ten additional pits have also been found. Miroslav Klasnakov of the Regional History Museum said human and animal bone, coal, and fragments of ceramic bowls and amphoras have been recovered. Most of the pottery was made locally, he added. To read about an anthropomorphic oil vessel found in a third-century A.D. Thracian burial, go to "Bath Buddy."

