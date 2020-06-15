A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Czech Republic Repatriates Pot to Egypt
Monday, June 15, 2020
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC—Ahram Online reports that Czech Minister of Culture Lubomir Zaorálek handed over an artifact seized by Czech officials to Saeed Hindam, Egyptian ambassador to the Czech Republic. The pottery vessel is thought to date to Egypt’s Naqada II Period (3350 ̶ 3200 B.C.). Czech officials discovered the artifact while monitoring the local trade in antiquities. To read about a painting of a leopard unearthed at Egypt's Aswan necropolis that likely once adorned a sarcophagus, go to "Guardian Feline."
