Horse Burial Discovered in Central Iran

Monday, July 6, 2020

ISFAHAN, IRAN—According to a Tehran Times report, a burial containing the remains of a horse has been discovered at the site of Tepe Ashraf in central Iran. Archaeologist Alireza Jafari-Zand said the burial dates to the Parthian era, between 247 B.C. and A.D. 224. The animal was placed next to the remains of a person thought to have been its owner. Similar burials have been uncovered in Parthian cemeteries in northern Iran, Jafari-Zand explained. “The discovery of this type of burial in Ashraf hill is of high importance for the history of Isfahan because no such phenomenon has been reported in central Iran so far,” he added. The burial was found near a giant jar burial that was unearthed last month. To read about Scythian horse warrior burials that were recently unearthed in Russia, go to "Arms and the Women."