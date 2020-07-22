Roman-Era Coins Unearthed at Spa Complex in Bulgaria

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

BOURGAS, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that more than 40 coins have been unearthed at the Aquae Calidae spa complex, which is located at a hot mineral spring site in southern Bulgaria, near the coast of the Black Sea. Use of the springs dates back to the Neolithic period. Most of the newly discovered coins date to the fourth century A.D., according to archaeologist Dimcho Momchilov, who has also uncovered remnants of the Roman-period bath at the six-acre site. “Our desire is to explore the shaft we found east of the building,” Momchilov said. “It is from an early period and is very interesting. There are partially preserved water pipes and we will try to open it this year.” Ruins of structures built during the Byzantine, medieval, and Ottoman periods have also been found. To read about a Roman oil container found in a Thracian man's tomb in Bulgaria, go to "Bath Buddy."