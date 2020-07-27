search
Eroded Glyphs Revealed at Maya City in Mexico

Monday, July 27, 2020

Mexico Coba StelaMEXICO CITY, MEXICO—The Art Newspaper reports that researchers led by archaeologist María José Con Uribe of Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History used photogrammetry and light cast from different angles to record and read eroded glyphs at the Maya city of Coba, which is located in the northern lowlands of the Yucatan Peninsula. After ten years of work, the researchers have identified the names of 14 rulers who governed the city from about A.D. 500 to 780. “This allows us to take the first steps towards a reconstruction of the historical events of this city, who governed it, at what time, and most importantly, allows us to find relations between Coba and other sites or regions,” Con Uribe said. Lady Yopaat, one of the leaders identified by Con Uribe’s team, is thought to have increased the power and influence of the city during her 40-year reign in the early seventh century. To read about the Maya "white road" that connected Coba and the city of Yaxuna, go to "Around the World: Mexico."

Recent Issues


