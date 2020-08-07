search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Is This Raphael?

Friday, August 7, 2020

Raphael Facial ReconstructionROME, ITALY—The AFP reports that researchers have used a plaster cast of a skull thought to belong to Raffaello Sanzio, the Renaissance artist known as Raphael, to create a 3-D reconstruction of the man's face. Raphael was buried in the Pantheon at the time of his death at the age of 37 in 1520. In 1833, his tomb and several others were exhumed, and a plaster cast was made of the artist’s purported skull, before the remains were reinterred. Molecular biologist Mattia Falconi of Tor Vergata University said the 3-D reconstruction matches Raphael’s self-portraits and images of him painted by others. “The 3-D model shows the eyes and mouth [in the portraits] are his, but he has been kind to himself about his nose,” Falconi commented. The researchers now plan to obtain a sample of the remains in Raphael’s tomb for genetic study. To read about Raphael's involvement in the Renaissance rediscovery of the emperor Nero's sprawling palace, go to "Golden House of an Emperor."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

A Silk Road Renaissance

Idol of the Painted Temple

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Stones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America