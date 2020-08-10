search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Early Medieval Helmet Identified in England

Monday, August 10, 2020

England Yarm HelmetSTOCKTON, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, an artifact discovered by workmen on a riverbank in northeastern England in the 1950s has been identified as a tenth-century Viking helmet by archaeologist Chris Caple of Durham University. Known as the Yarm Helmet, its iron frame would have been worn over a padded cap to protect the wearer during individual combat. The helmet's bands and plates were riveted together with a knot at the top and an eye mask at the front. Hammer marks cover the surface of the metal, which has ragged edges, although the rivet holes were made smooth so that they would not catch bladed weapons. The lower edge of the helmet’s brow band is pierced, indicating that a mail curtain may have been attached to cover the neck. Damage to the helmet suggests it was hit by a plow or a spade. For more on Viking weaponry, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Shields."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America