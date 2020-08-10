Early Medieval Helmet Identified in England

Monday, August 10, 2020

STOCKTON, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, an artifact discovered by workmen on a riverbank in northeastern England in the 1950s has been identified as a tenth-century Viking helmet by archaeologist Chris Caple of Durham University. Known as the Yarm Helmet, its iron frame would have been worn over a padded cap to protect the wearer during individual combat. The helmet's bands and plates were riveted together with a knot at the top and an eye mask at the front. Hammer marks cover the surface of the metal, which has ragged edges, although the rivet holes were made smooth so that they would not catch bladed weapons. The lower edge of the helmet’s brow band is pierced, indicating that a mail curtain may have been attached to cover the neck. Damage to the helmet suggests it was hit by a plow or a spade. For more on Viking weaponry, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Shields."