Researchers Survey “Armenian Stonehenge”

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Armenia CarahungeYEREVAN, ARMENIA—Public Radio of Armenia reports that 30 previously undocumented stones were discovered at a prehistoric monument known as Carahunge or Zorats Karer during a survey conducted by researchers from the Byurakan Observatory and the Armenian National University of Architecture and Construction. Located on a mountain plateau in southern Armenia, Carahunge is made up of at least 223 stones marked with holes, burial cists, and standing stones. The researchers measured the stones, scanned them with electronic equipment, and conducted an aerial photo-scan of the area. The new data will now be used for astronomical calculations. To read about the discovery of Neolithic pits surrounding England's henge site of Durrington Walls, go to "Stonehenge's New Neighbor."

