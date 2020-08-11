search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

2,000-Year-Old Evidence of Cultivated Bananas Identified

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—Evidence of banana cultivation some 2,000 years ago has been found on Mabuiag Island, which is located in the Torres Strait, between the tip of northern Australia and the island of New Guinea, according to a Cosmos Magazine report. Robert Williams of the University of Sydney found thousands of microscopic fossilized starch grains and banana phytoliths in soil near Wagadagam Village. The researchers also uncovered traces of terraces at the site, indicating that banana cultivation had intensified on the island about 1,300 years ago. Williams and his colleagues did not find any traces of wild banana plants, however, which suggests that the banana crop was transplanted from New Guinea, he added. To read about the introduction of bananas to Oceania, go to "Around the World: Vanuatu."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America