Historic Cobbled Street Uncovered in Cuba

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

TRINIDAD, CUBA—Escambray reports that a section of cobbled road has been unearthed in central Cuba by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Leonel Delgado Ceballo. The nineteenth-century road once connected what are now the ruins of the eighteenth-century Spanish military hospital known as Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria de La Popa Hermitage to the town of Trinidad, Ceballo explained. The road was flanked by sidewalks made of clay slabs and protected by masonry walls. The team members plan to restore the historic street for use by locals and tourists, he added. For more on Cuban archaeology, go to "World Roundup: Cuba."