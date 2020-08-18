search
Medieval Workshop Unearthed on Island of Jersey

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

GROUVILLE, JERSEY—The Jersey Evening Post reports that the foundation of a possible medieval workshop was discovered in the sand along the coast of southeastern Jersey, one of the Channel Islands off the coast of northern France, ahead of a construction project. The researchers used photogrammetry to create a 3-D model of the well-preserved remains of the building. Pottery at the site has been dated to between the twelfth and fourteenth centuries. Soil samples will be analyzed for information about the local environment at the time the building was in use. “Upstanding remains of this period are rare in Jersey and, with subsequent analysis, may give us a unique insight into the industrial process and inter-tidal exploitation practices of the time,” said Darryl Freer of Wessex Archaeology. Limpets and other shellfish are thought to have been processed in the workshop’s oven. To read about a Celtic coin hoard found on Jersey, go to "Ka-Ching!"

