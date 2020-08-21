search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Hunter-Gatherer Artwork Discovered in British Isles

Friday, August 21, 2020

Jersey Magdalenian PlaquetteLONDON, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that ten stone tablets etched with straight and curved lines have been discovered among hearths, pits, tools, and flints at the archaeological site of Les Varines on the southeastern side of the Channel Island of Jersey. Known as plaquettes, the stones are thought to have been engraved between 23,000 and 14,000 years ago by Magdalenians—hunter-gatherers who migrated out of Spain, Portugal, and southern France during the last Ice Age. “Many of the lines, including the curved, concentric designs, appear to have been made through layered or repeated incisions,” said Silvia Bello of the Natural History Museum. Some of the lines may be abstract representations of horses, mammoths, and a human face, she added, although the images are simpler than those on plaquettes recovered from other Magdalenian sites. Chantal Conneller of Newcastle University said that the people at Les Varines may have been pioneer colonizers of the region. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. To read about the discovery of a Magdalenian woman's skeleton in a northern Spanish cave, go to "The Red Lady of El Mirón."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America