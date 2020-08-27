search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Archaeologists Plan to Excavate Historic Church Site in Virginia

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Williamsburg First Baptist ChurchWILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA—The Virginia Gazette reports that Colonial Williamsburg archaeologists working under the guidance of members of First Baptist Church have detected the possible foundations of the church's original building with ground-penetrating radar. The congregation was founded in 1776 by free and enslaved African Americans, who first met in secret at Green Spring Plantation, then in a rural area outside Williamsburg, and then in a structure offered by a white admirer within what is now Colonial Williamsburg’s historic area. That structure was destroyed in 1834 by a tornado, and replaced in 1856 by a brick building known as the African Baptist Church. That edifice was torn down and the congregation moved to another location in 1956, when the property was purchased by Colonial Williamsburg. Archaeological investigations in 1957 uncovered historic foundations. The researchers will now look for additional information about the structures to create an interpretive program at the site. Members of the current First Baptist congregation will be consulted about how any recovered artifacts will be preserved and displayed, and about how any burials found on the property can be protected and memorialized. To read about Jamestown leaders who were buried in the colony's 1608 church, go to "Jamestown's VIPs," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2015.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America