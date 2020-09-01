1,200-Year-Old Inscription Unearthed in Southeast India

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA—The Hindu reports that a 25-line inscription written in archaic Telugu has been unearthed in southeastern India by archaeology student Vasudeva Reddy of Yogi Vemana University. The inscription has been dated to the eighth century A.D. and the reign of Chola Maharaja of Renadu. Epigraphers from the Archaeological Survey of India assisted with translating the text. “The inscription seems to throw light on the record of a gift of six Marttus [a measuring unit] of land gifted to a person Sidyamayu, one of the Brahmins serving the temple at Piduula village,” said archaeologist Ramabrahmam Vellore of Yogi Vemana University. The stone will be preserved in the State Archaeological Museum. To read about Indian rock art that dates as far back as 300,000 years ago, go to "Around the World: India."