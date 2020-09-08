Jewelry Recovered from Silla-Era Tomb in South Korea

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA—The Korea Times reports that additional finds were recovered from a small 1,500-year-old tomb in eastern South Korea where a pair of gilt-bronze shoes were found earlier this year. These included a small gilt-bronze coronet, gold earrings, bracelets, a silver ring and silver belt, and a beaded chestlace, or piece of regalia worn across the chest and shoulders. The outer band of the coronet, which features three treelike branches and has two antler-like prongs, is decorated with heart-shaped holes and jade and gold marbles. A bracelet worn on the right wrist is made of more than 500 tiny yellow beads. According to South Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration, the researchers have not yet determined the sex of the deceased, who stood about five feet, seven inches tall. To read about another Silla Dynasty tomb containing jewelry and other rich finds, go to "Guide to the Afterlife."