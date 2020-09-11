Floodwaters Threaten Sudan’s Ancient Pyramids

Friday, September 11, 2020

KHARTOUM, SUDAN—Agence France-Presse reports that Al-Bajrawiya, Sudan’s 2,000-year-old capital of the Meroitic Empire, is threatened by record flooding of the Blue Nile. Marc Maillot of the French Archaeological Unit in the Sudan Antiquities Service said that the site is usually more than 1,500 feet away from the river, but teams of workers are now setting up sandbag walls and pumping out water in an attempt to protect the ruins, which include the Meroe pyramids. “The situation is currently under control, but if the level of the Nile continues to rise, the measures taken may not be sufficient,” Maillot said. To read about a necropolis with small pyramids that was unearthed on the banks of the Nile, go to "Miniature Pyramids of Sudan."