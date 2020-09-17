search
Anglo-Saxon Cemetery Excavated in the East of England

Thursday, September 17, 2020

England Cemetery PotSUFFOLK, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that an Anglo-Saxon cemetery that may date to the sixth century A.D has been found at a site slated for residential development in the East of England, within the border of the Kingdom of the East Angles. Brooches, pottery, small iron knives, wrist clasps, amber and glass beads, and silver pennies were uncovered among the more than 200 burials. “Due to the highly acidic soil the skeletons had mostly vanished and were luckily preserved as fragile shapes and shadows in the sand,” said archaeologist Andrew Peachey. The fragile artifacts were removed in blocks of soil for micro-excavation at Norfolk Museum Service, he added. Several generations of a small farming community are thought to have been buried at the site. To read about a copper alloy workbox that was found in an Anglo-Saxon woman's grave, go to "Artifact."

Recent Issues


