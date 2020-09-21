Shipwreck from 17th-Century War Found Near Denmark

Monday, September 21, 2020

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that the wreckage of the Delmenhorst, one of the first ships constructed from drawings, was found some 500 feet off the coast of Denmark during offshore construction work. The warship, now almost completely buried in the seabed, was grounded in 1644 during the Battle of Fehmarn, fought between the Danes and a Swedish and Dutch fleet as part of a brief conflict called the Torstenson War. The Danes attempted to protect the Delmenhorst with a cannon in the harbor at Rødbyhavn, but the Swedes set one of their own ships on fire and sailed it into the Delmenhorst, which also caught fire and sank. Sweden replaced Denmark as the leading power in the region after the victory. To read about the fifteenth-century wreck of a ship belonging to the Danish King Hans, go to "A Baltic Sea Monster Surfaces."